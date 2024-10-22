Russell Wilson's first start with the Pittsburgh Steelers resulted in a 37-15 win on "Sunday Night Football" -- and a custom sandwich at the Pittsburgh chain Primanti Bros.

The sandwich chain unveiled the item, named "The DangeRuss," on Tuesday. It includes pepperoni, ham, salami and bacon served "Pittsburgh style" (meaning with provolone, fries, coleslaw and tomato).

Primanti Bros. has been a staple of the Pittsburgh area since 1933, founded by Joe Primanti in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Primanti operated a small sandwich cart before opening up a store in that same year.

The chain has never been shy about its Steelers fandom.

After the Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 last season, clinching a Steelers playoff berth, the Primanti Bros. sent sandwiches to the Titans as a thank you.

Wilson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Jets, also rushing for a score. His 264 yards were the most by a Pittsburgh quarterback in their first game, according to ESPN Research.