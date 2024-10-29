Beanie Bishop Jr. manages to hold onto an errant Daniel Jones pass to seal the Steelers' 22nd straight Monday Night Football victory. (0:28)

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season included memorable finishes paired with petty posts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the way after their "Monday Night Football" victory over the New York Giants.

Pittsburgh led 23-9 in the fourth quarter before New York made it a one-possession game with 5:06 remaining. However, the Steelers held on, notching their 22nd straight home win on "Monday Night Football."

The 26-18 victory prompted a clever graphic from Pittsburgh with a nod to the "Big Apple" nickname for New York.

Come get yinz juice 🧃 pic.twitter.com/Mg2ov5oMwq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2024

Here are the top trolls from Week 8.

The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears after Jayden Daniels connected with Noah Brown on a miraculous game-winning Hail Mary.

Down by three points with time expiring, Daniels launched a pass toward the end zone that was tipped near the goal line and caught by Brown for a 52-yard touchdown, four plays after Chicago took the lead. In a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels threw for 326 yards, while Caleb Williams threw for just 131 yards.

Washington's big win came with a side of trolling aimed squarely at Chicago. The Commanders posted a clever edit of a viral clip from the "Maury" show.

In their sixth one-possession game of the season, the Texans came out on top after narrowly losing last week.

Down by three with 50 seconds remaining, the Colts regained possession on their own 9-yard line. Anthony Richardson moved the Colts down near midfield, but they fumbled with one second left to end the game.

The Texans trolled the Colts -- and Richardson specifically -- after the win. They resurfaced a photo from earlier in the week of Richardson doing Houston's hand sign and posted a graphic of a pile of hay shaped into an "L" in a horse stall.

don't mind us, just cleaning the staLL pic.twitter.com/hCClOhnF8b — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 27, 2024

The Atlanta Falcons' fourth win in five weeks didn't come easy.

Atlanta took a 31-17 lead before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. Younghoe Koo then missed a field goal with 1:05 left, giving Tampa Bay another chance. But the Buccaneers failed to score, sealing the Falcons' win.

Atlanta's victory came with multiple trolls, including a nod at Tampa Bay's "Creamsicle" uniforms. The Falcons put a spin on Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh's "Take Over Your Trap" for a virtual jab. They also posted an edited video of rapper DJ Khaled dancing on a boat with a pirate hat on.

Walked on to yo ship



Took over yo ship pic.twitter.com/68vIyjit8s — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2024

Walk the Plank pic.twitter.com/bokDYaBkmO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on the road, scoring 30 unanswered points to secure their third win in a row.

Jalen Hurts accounted for 273 total yards and four touchdowns, including three rushing scores. Saquon Barkley had 108 yards rushing, his fourth game with at least 100 yards this season.

The Eagles had a clever jab aimed at the Bengals after their win.

The Buffalo Bills cruised to a win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Buffalo led 31-3 in the fourth quarter behind two rushing touchdowns from James Cook and two passing scores from Josh Allen. The Bills' defense flexed its muscles too -- holding the Seahawks to just 233 total yards.

If the big win wasn't enough, Buffalo made sure to throw multiple virtual jabs at Seattle, including nods to the Space Needle and the Pike Place Fish Market.

What started as an offensive struggle for both teams in the first half continued only for the New Orleans Saints as the game progressed.

Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Ladd McConkey, who had six receptions for 111 yards. The Saints had a quarterback change in the game from Spencer Rattler to Jake Haener, but neither found the end zone.