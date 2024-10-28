Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Fields is inactive for Monday night's game against the New York Giants and will serve as the Pittsburgh Steelers' emergency third quarterback.

Fields was added to the team's injury report Sunday with a hamstring issue and was listed as questionable. Fields was a full participant in all practices in the week leading up to the prime-time matchup. He also threw warmup passes on the field at Acrisure Stadium several hours before kickoff, taking the field after Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen went through their warmups.

With Fields' hamstring injury, Allen will serve as Wilson's primary backup.

Wilson will start his second game of the season after missing the first six weeks with a lingering calf injury. In Wilson's place, Fields went 4-2 as the starter, though Wilson's addition opened up the Steelers' passing game in his debut. Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score, against the New York Jets, setting a franchise record for passing yards in a debut performance.