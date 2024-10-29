Stephen A. Smith declares the season practically over for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets after their loss to the Patriots. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he believes he has discovered a "little fountain of youth," and it's nothing to sneeze at. Or maybe it is.

Rodgers said he is drinking cayenne pepper and water, suggested to him by teammate Thomas Morstead. Rodgers, dealing with hamstring, knee and ankle injuries throughout the season, said he started drinking it before the Jets' Week 8 game and has continued this week in preparation for Thursday night against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

It's a short week, which means most players are battling aching bodies, but Rodgers, 40, said his feels great.

Rodgers said he was not sure if it was all due to his new elixir, but he has made it part of his rehab regimen. Cayenne pepper and water can have several health benefits, including pain relief, according to various medical journals.

"I'm taking care of myself nonstop," said Rodgers, adding that he receives treatment at the facility and later at home.

His age and diminished mobility were noted by Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who told reporters after New England's 25-22 victory Sunday: "Hall of Fame quarterback. Hate to see him go out that way. ... He definitely don't look the same. ... S---, I could run him down and catch him. He don't look mobile at all."

Rodgers said he wasn't aware of the comments.

"He's probably right," Rodgers said. "Yeah, I was hurting, but I feel better today."

That's some pretty quick healing.

"T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth," he said of Morstead. "He said he's been taking it for a while -- all legal, of course. ... [Maybe] that's why I've been feeling a little bit better."

The Jets (2-6), losers of five straight, need an improved Rodgers to salvage the second half of their season. In a postgame speech to the team Sunday, he expressed a sense of urgency with "a cool head," safety Isaiah Oliver said, adding, "He was still able to express that things need to get better and things need to change, and that we have to do it together. There's no time for pointing fingers."

The four-time MVP acknowledged he was not playing up to his expectations, but he sounded optimistic about Thursday night. Godchaux probably got the wrong impression about him, Rodgers said, because he didn't have to flee the pocket that often, making it appear as if his mobility were compromised.

"That was probably part of it, but I expect to be able to do a lot more this week," Rodgers said. "I'll be under center and, hopefully, back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed."

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich acknowledged that Rodgers hasn't been 100 percent this season, but he added that the postgame checkup Monday "was one of his better evaluations. So, from that standpoint, we're very fortunate."

Asked if he'd consider resting the future Hall of Famer for a week or two, Ulbrich said, "Not at this point."

This hasn't been a vintage Rodgers season. He ranks 23rd in QBR (50.4), well below his career average (67.2). With seven interceptions, he is on pace for a career high.

"Yeah, not as good as I would've hoped," he said of his season. "I've got to play better.

"I just have to be more efficient, not turn the ball over too many times. Interceptions can be misleading at times, but I've definitely had my share of poor throws."

Rodgers said his surgically repaired Achilles wasn't a factor at all, but he has sat out some practice time because of his other leg injuries.

Mobility used to be one of Rodgers' "superpowers," according to Ulbrich, who said the emphasis this week has been on "really being in rhythm and listening to your feet, and trust your eyes, and let it rip. So, the right things are being emphasized -- they are -- and I'm excited to see some growth in that way."

Rodgers played his best game of the season on a Thursday night, a Week 3 win over the Patriots in which he passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The short week didn't bother him at all.

"I don't know what it is about these Thursdays," he said, "but I made it to the game without any issues and I feel much better."