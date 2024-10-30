Nick Saban shares his thoughts with Pat McAfee on Bryce Young's early struggles in the NFL, dealing with injury and getting benched as a No. 1 draft pick. (1:32)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quarterback Bryce Young will make a second straight start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks could make his NFL debut.

Brooks spent the first eight games rehabbing from ACL surgery in November 2023, when he was at the University of Texas. The second-round pick would share the backfield with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders if activated to the 53-man roster.

Young will start as veteran Andy Dalton continues to rehab from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, which he suffered last week in a car accident. Dalton was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is expected to be Young's backup.

"To me, it was taking the decision out of Andy's hands," coach Dave Canales said. "If you were to ask Andy, 'Could you go?' He'd say yes. And, for me, he's like a week removed from a thumb injury and I just want to make sure that we're putting him back out there in the right state and the right framework.

"And I'm excited for Bryce to have another opportunity to build on things that we've talked about. To continue to just grow and get that experience that we talked about is invaluable."

This will be Young's second start against the Saints. He completed 13 of 30 pass attempts for 161 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 47-10 loss in New Orleans in Week 1.

He was replaced by Dalton after an 0-2 start, and he didn't get another start until Sunday at Denver. He completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 224 yards with two touchdowns and had two interceptions in the 28-14 loss.

Brooks won't start, but he'll get some reps behind Hubbard if he's ready.

While there was speculation before the season that Brooks ultimately would make Hubbard expendable when he becomes a free agent after the season, the team appears committed to re-signing Hubbard to a long-term deal and keeping both backs moving forward.

Canales said he wants to look at Brooks for a full week before committing to playing him Sunday, but the activation window is set to end next Wednesday.

"Thinking about him and making sure that he's confident and ready to go,'' Canales said. "So we're going to stack up a few more days here before we make that decision.''

Canales said he won't make a decision on who will start at quarterback after Sunday until next week. Young said that he's looking at his situation week to week but that he's grateful for a second chance to face New Orleans.

Wednesday was the first day this season that the Panthers practiced without wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

"Just the drive he has, the wiliness to compete,'' Young said of Johnson. "He is someone who always wanted to be his best throughout training camp or games. He was always giving his all. I have nothing but love for him.''

A league source said the Panthers began exploring the idea of trading Johnson weeks ago. There were two suitors at first, and the Ravens entered the picture a few days ago.

Canales declined to comment on whether the issues Johnson had in the locker room with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded the Pro Bowl receiver to Carolina in March, had anything to do with moving on from him.

"Those are all things I'm going to keep in-house,'' Canales said. "I hope you guys can respect that part.''