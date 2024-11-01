Garrett Wilson goes full extension in midair and somehow comes down with a one-handed touchdown grab that pushes the Jets in front of the Texans. (0:32)

Garrett Wilson makes one-handed TD grab you need to see to believe (0:32)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets came through with a much-needed win in a strange Thursday night game against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, pulling out a 21-13 victory at MetLife Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak.

After a scoreless first half, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson gave New York a second-half jolt on Halloween night with two one-handed touchdown catches, the second arguably serving as the catch of the year to put the Jets ahead early in the fourth quarter.

The Texans got 106 rushing yards from running back Joe Mixon but struggled otherwise, as C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed two field goals.

Here are the most important things to know from Thursday night for both teams:

The Jets emerged from their "moment of darkness" for a season-saving victory that included a lot of weirdness, just what you'd expect on Halloween.

They overcame their worst play of the year (Malachi Corley's fumble for a touchback) and followed it up with their best play (Wilson's acrobatic fourth-quarter touchdown), sparking a gritty, if not artistic victory over the Texans.

The Jets snapped their five-game losing streak, giving interim coach Jeff Ulbrich his first win after three losses. They were desperate. It was so bleak after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots that Ulbrich dropped the "darkness" quote. His team, battling several in-game injuries, showed a lot of heart in rebounding from seven- and three-point deficits, something that had been lacking.

They showed resilience, too. The first half was so ugly (69 total yards) that disgruntled fans, some with bags over their heads, were chanting, "Sell the team!" -- directed at owner Woody Johnson, who rocked the franchise by firing Robert Saleh after five games.

If the Jets turn around their season, Wilson's touchdown will be the turning point -- a leaping, one-handed play at the back of the end zone that was one of the best catches of the season. Wilson, rebounding from a poor game two weeks ago, scored two touchdowns to lead the way on a night when they were able to overcome a lot of mistakes.

Pivotal play: The franchise that gave us the "Butt Fumble" (and other assorted bloopers over the years) provided another moment of indignity. Corley scored an apparent touchdown on a jet sweep from 19 yards, but he released the ball before he crossed the goal line and it rolled out of the end zone for a touchback -- an inexcusable gaffe in a then-scoreless game in the second quarter. It was the first carry of his career, and it would've been his first touchdown. You can bet the play will be featured in 2024 lowlight films.

QB breakdown: Maybe Aaron Rodgers' cayenne pepper/water concoction needed a little time to kick in. After a terrible first half (he matched a career low with 32 yards passing), Rodgers perked up and threw touchdowns in the second half, connecting with old friend Davante Adams for the game clincher -- Adams' first touchdown as a Jet. Rodgers (22-for-32, 211 yards) looked like a 40-year-old QB at times, but he made enough winning plays.

Promising trend: The front four brought the heat, as the Jets sacked C.J. Stroud eight times. Defensive end Micheal Clemons and linebacker Jamien Sherwood led the way with two apiece, but it was tackle Quinnen Williams (one sack, seven pressures) and Haason Reddick (six pressures) who generated the most heat.

Troubling trend: What's going on with Sauce Gardner? The All-Pro cornerback hasn't been himself this season, and this was the latest illustration of a talented player struggling to find his mojo. On three consecutive plays in the second quarter, he missed a tackle, allowed a 32-yard completion and committed a holding penalty. It was his fifth penalty, matching his 2023 total. He added a sixth later in the fourth quarter. Like a lot of players on the team, Gardner hasn't played up to expectations. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 10)

The Texans' loss resembled their previous two defeats, as they were plagued by offensive issues. In their losses, they're averaging 14 points, and it's centered around Stroud being under constant pressure.

Stroud was sacked eight times, a career high, overshadowing a Houston rushing attack that totaled 187 yards. The Texans' offensive struggles kept the Jets -- who didn't score a touchdown until the early third quarter -- alive. But Rodgers eventually threw three touchdown passes in the second half while the Texans' offense was held to a measly six points.

The Texans are scoring only 22.3 points per game, which allows teams to hang around. On Thursday, it cost them a game they entered with considerable momentum.

Troubling trend: The injuries for the Texans starters are piling up. In this game alone, Houston lost left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), left guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) for periods of the game. Even Stroud got dinged. Tunsil, Stroud and Anderson eventually returned to the game, but Green didn't. The Texans were already without their wideout duo of Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) along with linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin).

Pivotal play: Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was called for a questionable illegal contact on fourth down on the first play of the fourth quarter, nullifying a Rodgers incompletion that would have turned the ball over to Houston on downs. A few plays later, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass that Wilson caught with one hand to put the Jets up 14-10.

Silver lining: The Texans get a mini-bye to get healthy for their Week 10 game against the 6-1 Lions. That'll be a tough matchup, but at least the Texans will get healthier with the possible return of Collins, Al-Shaair and Ward.

Most surprising performance: Tank Dell finished with six catches for 126 yards. This was the first 100-yard game he has had since Week 11 in 2023. Dell's performance was needed with wideouts Collins and Diggs sidelined. But the Texans couldn't turn it into more points. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Next game: vs. Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 10)