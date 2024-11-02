Open Extended Reactions

The NFL fined New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd $11,817 on Saturday for committing unnecessary roughness against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers players accused Shepherd of intentionally trying to injure quarterback Justin Herbert on a play in Los Angeles' 26-8 win this past Sunday.

Shepherd and Chargers center Bradley Bozeman were both flagged for unnecessary roughness after Shepherd appeared to twist Herbert's right ankle after he had already taken Herbert to the ground. Bozeman jumped on top of Shepherd and shoved him away from Herbert.

Bozeman was not fined for the play.

On Monday, Saints coach Dennis Allen defended Shepherd against the Chargers' accusations.

"Here's a guy that's trying to wrap the quarterback up. He's on the ground, he has no idea whether the quarterback has the ball or not. He's just trying to bring the quarterback down to the ground," Allen said. "There was nothing malicious about that play. It's a guy that's trying to make the play. I went back and looked at that play again after seeing the comments and I don't agree with that."

Bozeman told reporters Sunday that he was trying to protect Herbert, who sprained his right ankle in Week 2 this season. He was given a game ball by Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

"He'll give everything for this team, and I appreciated what he did," Herbert said after the game. "I tried to pull him off so he didn't get any penalties called, but to have a guy like that defending you, there's no better feeling."

Shepherd and the Saints (2-6) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams was downgraded from doubtful to out and did not travel with the team, and wide receiver Bub Means and running back Kendre Miller were put on injured reserve Saturday. This is the second stint on IR for Miller this season.