DETROIT -- Help is on the way for the Lions.

One of the NFL's hottest teams is getting a much-needed boost in the pass-rush department after Detroit has agreed to trade for Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Detroit will receive Smith and a 2026 seventh-round draft selection from the Browns and give up a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 sixth-rounder in the trade, according to Schefter.

After losing Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6 to a fractured tibia and fibula during a 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, the Lions will rely on Smith to pick up the slack with a committee approach after losing Hutchinson.

Hutchinson injured his left leg on a play in which he was sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He was viewed as an early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before getting hurt. Entering Week 6, he led the NFL in sacks, pressures and pass rush win rate.

As the news of Smith's trade to Detroit broke, Lions coach Dan Campbell was making his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket. While on the air, he couldn't officially confirm the deal but reiterated his belief in general manager Brad Holmes.

"Man, I trust him. He knows what he's doing and if it works out, great. If it doesn't, it doesn't," Campbell told the "Costa & Jansen with Heather" show. "But it's like the thought of giving away high capital for a player none of us are going to like, that just doesn't sit well with any of us.

"So, if it makes sense, it makes sense. If it doesn't, it doesn't, but what we've got here we'll win with."

Smith brings 65 career sacks and three Pro Bowl selections to a Lions pass rush in need of a boost. Jason Miller/Getty Images

What does the trade mean for the Lions?

It means the Lions are serious about pursuing a Super Bowl title and wanted to address one of their major areas of concern, which is the pass rush, despite getting off to their best start since 1956 at 7-1.

In five games played, Hutchinson had recorded 7.5 sacks. The rest of the Lions' defensive linemen this season combined have recorded 6.5 sacks. Smith had 5.0 sacks this season for Cleveland, which would be the second most on the Lions; Alim McNeill has 2.5.

Ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Campbell said they were exploring all options at the position, but weren't putting pressure on anyone to produce at Hutchinson's level.

"We're not going to be able to replace Hutch, but there's other things that we can do, and, you know what? You put a bigger burden on your back end, is what you've got to do, and we've done that, and they've risen to the challenge," Campbell said on Oct. 28 following the Titans' win. "Has it been perfect? No, but we are getting takeaways, which is huge." -- Eric Woodyard

What does the trade mean for the Browns?

In trading Smith, the Browns lose a leader and accomplished pass rusher whose five sacks trail Myles Garrett this season.

During his tenure in Cleveland, Smith recorded 10.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 25 games. Smith is the second veteran Cleveland has traded amid a disappointing start to the season; wide receiver Amari Cooper was dealt to the Buffalo Bills last month.

The Browns (2-7) don't have great depth at defensive end, but the focus in Cleveland is the future. Smith's departure will allow the team to develop and evaluate young players such as Isaiah McGuire, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and Sam Kamara, a practice squad player who drew praise during training camp. -- Daniel Oyefusi

How does Smith help the Lions' defense?

Smith can create big plays and win one-on-one matchups, which will be pivotal down the stretch for Detroit, starting Sunday night in Houston. The Lions will also host Buffalo in Week 15 before a rematch of their 2023 NFC Championship Game versus San Francisco in Week 17.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler with 65 career sacks, can also take pressure off other players by drawing extra blockers. He provides a pass rush for a Lions line struggling to pressure the quarterback. In the three games without Hutchinson, the Lions have generated a 30.6% pass rush win rate, which ranks 26th in the league over that span. And over the past two games -- against Tennessee and Green Bay -- the line generated one sack and the pressure rate dropped to 27%, down from 32% over the first six games of the season. -- Woodyard

Where do the Browns go from here?

The Browns entered the 2024 season with hopes of a deep playoff run but the team is in a precarious situation, heading for a top draft pick with one of the oldest rosters in the NFL. Cleveland entered Week 1 with 14 players aged 30 years or older, the most in the league.

There isn't much cap flexibility with quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose struggles in Cleveland continued before sustaining a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 7, holding cap hits of $72 million in each of the next two seasons.

The only other way to rebuild the roster is through cheap draft picks, and the Browns have been stockpiling for the 2025 draft. Cleveland is now up to nine selections in 2025 and is expected to receive a pair of late-round compensatory picks as well. The Browns could add to their surplus by trading more veterans on inexpensive contracts. -- Oyefusi

Was Smith the best available edge rusher on the market?

For Detroit, yes.

Clearly the Lions, who are in a championship window, valued pedigree and production. Smith has both.

The Lions are less inclined to care about his age (32), because he has no guaranteed money in 2025. Younger options existed on the market -- the Giants' Azeez Ojulari is 24 -- but Smith wanted to be in Detroit and he fits the toughness profile. -- Fowler