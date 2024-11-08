Who has the most rushing yards in a single NFL season?

Open Extended Reactions

Eric Dickerson ran for an NFL single-season record 2,105 yards in 1984. The Hall of Famer set the mark in 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams. With NFL teams now playing a 17-game, regular-season schedule, Dickerson's record could be more within reach.

Here's a look at single-season rushing yards leaders in NFL history:

Eric Dickerson (1984) 2,105

Adrian Peterson (2012) 2,097

Jamal Lewis (2003) 2,066

Barry Sanders (1997) 2,053

Derrick Henry (2020) 2,027

Terrell Davis (1998) 2,008

Chris Johnson (2009) 2,006

O.J. Simpson (1973) 2,003

Earl Campbell (1980) 1,934

Ahman Green (2003) 1,883

Barry Sanders (1994) 1,883

Shaun Alexander (2005) 1,880

Jim Brown (1963) 1,863

Tiki Barber (2005) 1,860

Ricky Williams (2002) 1,853

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for breaking news, features, scores, schedules and more.