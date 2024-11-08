        <
          Who has the most rushing yards in a single NFL season?

          Eric Dickerson holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single NFL season. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 8, 2024, 08:09 PM

          Eric Dickerson ran for an NFL single-season record 2,105 yards in 1984. The Hall of Famer set the mark in 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams. With NFL teams now playing a 17-game, regular-season schedule, Dickerson's record could be more within reach.

          Here's a look at single-season rushing yards leaders in NFL history:

          Eric Dickerson (1984) 2,105

          Adrian Peterson (2012) 2,097

          Jamal Lewis (2003) 2,066

          Barry Sanders (1997) 2,053

          Derrick Henry (2020) 2,027

          Terrell Davis (1998) 2,008

          Chris Johnson (2009) 2,006

          O.J. Simpson (1973) 2,003

          Earl Campbell (1980) 1,934

          Ahman Green (2003) 1,883

          Barry Sanders (1994) 1,883

          Shaun Alexander (2005) 1,880

          Jim Brown (1963) 1,863

          Tiki Barber (2005) 1,860

          Ricky Williams (2002) 1,853

