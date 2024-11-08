Who has the most rushing yards in a single NFL season?

Eric Dickerson ran for an NFL single-season record 2,105 yards in 1984. The Hall of Famer set the mark in 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams. With NFL teams now playing a 17-game, regular-season schedule, Dickerson's record could be more within reach.
Here's a look at single-season rushing yards leaders in NFL history:
Eric Dickerson (1984) 2,105
Adrian Peterson (2012) 2,097
Jamal Lewis (2003) 2,066
Barry Sanders (1997) 2,053
Derrick Henry (2020) 2,027
Terrell Davis (1998) 2,008
Chris Johnson (2009) 2,006
O.J. Simpson (1973) 2,003
Earl Campbell (1980) 1,934
Ahman Green (2003) 1,883
Barry Sanders (1994) 1,883
Shaun Alexander (2005) 1,880
Jim Brown (1963) 1,863
Tiki Barber (2005) 1,860
Ricky Williams (2002) 1,853
