CHICAGO -- The Bears will be without both of their starting offensive tackles Sunday when they return to Soldier Field to face the New England Patriots.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are both dealing with knee injuries. Jones did not play in Chicago's 29-9 loss at Arizona while Wright sustained injury in the second half against the Cardinals. Wright did not practice this week while Jones was only a limited participant Thursday.

Rookie Kiran Amegadjie, Chicago's third option at offensive tackle, has also been ruled out for a second straight game with a calf injury.

The Bears will once again turn to Larry Borom to play one of the tackle spots, though coach Matt Eberflus declined to name which spots Borom and others took reps at throughout the week.

While Chicago is down two starters on the offensive line, it might have guard/center Ryan Bates available against the Patriots. Bates was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing Chicago's past seven games with a shoulder injury. He is listed as questionable despite full participation at practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"It's been frustrating for me," Bates said. "This is kind of the first time where I've been in this situation where I've been on IR. This is my first time on IR, first time having an injury that kind of takes me out of multiple games. So, it was a learning experience for me in terms of kind of challenging my mentals and kind of getting in the right mindset 'cause early I was in a bad headspace. I just wanted to be out there. I wanted to be playing with the boys. You know how it is."

Eberflus did not specify whether Bates would be a part of a rotation or on a snap count in his first game since the Bears' 24-17 win over the Titans. The veteran lineman intimated that he is in condition to play every snap if called upon to do so.

"I wouldn't be playing if I wasn't," Bates said.

Chicago will also see the return of defensive end Montez Sweat (shin) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring). Both players do not carry an injury designation after missing the Arizona game.