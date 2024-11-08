Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have not ruled out placing wide receiver Chris Olave on injured reserve while he visits with specialists regarding his two concussions this season.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that placing Olave on injured reserve has not "been officially determined yet, but it's obviously on the table."

Olave sustained a concussion Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and left the stadium on a backboard to be transported to a hospital in Charlotte. Olave was released in time to fly home with the team that day.

Olave's second concussion happened three weeks after his first of the season, which occurred in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave missed the following game against the Denver Broncos but returned to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Olave, who switched to a safer helmet model but opted not to wear a Guardian Cap in games, also took a hit to the head area against the Chargers and was evaluated for a concussion before returning.

He has now had four confirmed concussions in his NFL career, including concussions in 2022 and 2023. Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave and his family planned to take the healing process slowly and explore all their options.

"We're trying to figure out what's the best now for the long term," Rizzi said. "There's a process in which he's going through. He met with our people and then there's people outside the building. ... Chris is going to be out right now for the short term, and then we'll make a decision for the long term. But he is meeting with multiple people and everyone here, our medical staff has been in touch with all of them."

Olave was one of four Saints players ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, along with starting offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, starting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. Rizzi also said running back Jamaal Williams, who tweaked a groin injury this week, will not play despite being listed as questionable.

Center Erik McCoy, who has been out since Week 4 following groin surgery, returned to practice but is doubtful to play. The Saints will get back linebacker Nephi Sewell, who has not played this season after tearing his ACL last year, and safety Will Harris, who has not played since Week 6 because of a hamstring injury.