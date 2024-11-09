Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- The New York Giants are making a change on their offensive line and will start former first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Germany, a source confirmed to ESPN.

It will be the first start for Neal this season. The No. 7 overall pick in 2022 has played only two offensive snaps this season.

Neal will start at right tackle Sunday at Allianz Arena against the Panthers. Jermaine Eluemunor, who started the first nine games at right tackle, will slide over to left tackle. He will be the Giants' third starting left tackle in four games since losing Andrew Thomas to a season-ending foot injury.

The Giants (2-7) first tried Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle before recently acquired Chris Hubbard started the past two weeks. But the Giants finally decided to move Eluemunor over to get Neal on the field.

Coach Brian Daboll was reluctant to make the move to Neal in recent weeks.

"Hubbard's played 58 games, or 59 after the Pittsburgh game. Has good experience and has some familiarity with what we do," Daboll said last week as his reason. "I think he's improving as he learns the system and communicates with the guys. We'll see where we're at, but he's a true pro. He did a lot of good things and improved this week as we go."

The thought process apparently changed this week as the Giants prepare to face the Panthers. Carolina (2-7) is last in the NFL with only 11 sacks.

Neal is a former standout at the University of Alabama who has struggled in his first two years in the league. His 2023 season was cut short by an ankle injury that needed surgery late last year. The recovery from the ankle did not go smoothly and Neal wasn't ready for the spring or the start of training camp this summer. It sent him to the bench.

The plan throughout the spring was for Neal to return as the starting right tackle. Eluemunor was signed as a free agent and put initially at left guard. But when Neal wasn't ready for the start of training camp, the team moved Eluemunor to his more natural position of right tackle.

The Giants have been reluctant to move him from there since. Eluemunor has made it known his preference was to remain at right tackle.

"Well, I would say Jermaine went to right tackle and Jermaine has played well," Daboll said recently. "So, we need [him] to continue to play well, but Jermaine earned his spot."

Neal, 24, is looking to salvage his career in New York with this last-ditch opportunity. His 82.2% pass rush win rate since the start of 2022 is third-lowest among qualifying tackles.

