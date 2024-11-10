Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a left shoulder injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Lawrence sustained the injury in the first half of last weekend's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when he was hit while diving headfirst on a run. This will be only the second game Lawrence has sat out since the Jaguars drafted him first overall in 2021.

The question is whether Lawrence will make it back for next Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions or whether the team will give him one more week of rest with Jacksonville's bye coming the week after.

The Jaguars are expected to have wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, both listed a questionable, for the Vikings game Sunday, the source said.

Davis is dealing with a shoulder injury and Thomas is dealing with a chest injury.