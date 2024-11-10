Open Extended Reactions

Commissioner Roger Goodell has hinted at the "possibility" of Ireland hosting NFL games in the near future as part of an expanded eight-game international schedule.

Goodell did not specify whether the intention is for a game to be played in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland, although Dublin has been seen as the likely next host.

Speaking ahead of the fifth and final game of this season's overseas schedule between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Goodell said: "We will certainly be back in the UK. And we're also looking at the potential of another game in the UK area, in Ireland, possibly ... That's a possibility.

"And we'll certainly be back here in Germany so if that totals eight [international games] that's what we're shooting for."

Goodell said on Oct. 8 that he had "no doubt" that Ireland will host a game soon. He named Rio de Janeiro as a likely new host and said the Jaguars are considering increasing the number of games they play in London during their stadium renovations in Jacksonville.

He said the league wants to increase to eight international games per season "quickly." Spain will host its first game at Real Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium in 2025.

Roger Goodell has said the NFL is seeking to expand its international slate to eight games. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"I have no doubt that we're going to be playing in Ireland. I don't know if it will be next year, but it's coming soon," Goodell said at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the Jaguars 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

London has hosted regular-season games since 2007, Germany since 2022 and Brazil hosted its first this season.

NFL owners voted in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season, and Goodell said earlier this year that he hopes to get to 16 international games per season in the future.