Thanksgiving concluded with a battle between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay's second consecutive Thanksgiving game resulted in a 30-17 win over the Dolphins, headlined by quarterback Jordan Love's 274 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Love went 21-for-28 in the win, and running back Josh Jacobs finished with 43 rushing yards on 19 carries and 74 receiving yards, which was his second most in a game in his career, according to ESPN Research.
The Packers' win improved their record to 9-3, as they try to keep up with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (11-1), who defeated the Chicago Bears earlier in the day. The Dolphins fell to 5-7.
Here are the best moments from the Dolphins-Packers showdown.