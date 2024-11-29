Tyler Fulghum explains why he likes the under in the Dolphins' matchup vs. the Packers on Thanksgiving. (0:39)

Thanksgiving concluded with a battle between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay's second consecutive Thanksgiving game resulted in a 30-17 win over the Dolphins, headlined by quarterback Jordan Love's 274 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Love went 21-for-28 in the win, and running back Josh Jacobs finished with 43 rushing yards on 19 carries and 74 receiving yards, which was his second most in a game in his career, according to ESPN Research.

The Packers' win improved their record to 9-3, as they try to keep up with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (11-1), who defeated the Chicago Bears earlier in the day. The Dolphins fell to 5-7.

Here are the best moments from the Dolphins-Packers showdown.