Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins received legitimate offers for defensive tackle Calais Campbell, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday, but both he and Campbell objected to any trade despite the team's underwhelming record at the time.

The Dolphins nearly traded Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick at the trade deadline, NFL Network reported Sunday, but McDaniel said he made it clear to general manager Chris Grier at the time about Campbell's importance.

"It wasn't like it was Chris versus me," McDaniel said. "It was more that Chris looks at it the way I do, or we work together -- and I may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum.

"The tricky thing about Chris' job is he has to look long term and short term at the same time, what's the best for the organization. ... We rely on each other for things that I need to be on top of, and one of those is the locker room and what one individual does for an entire team. I think it speaks to Calais because that was a strong compensation for a guy that's -- he just passed the 30-year-old mark."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he "may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum" to keep the team from dealing veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell at the trade deadline. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

The Dolphins were 2-6 at the trade deadline, and the 38-year-old Campbell, who has been productive in his first season with the team, was an enticing trade target. The Dolphins, however, consulted Campbell after receiving offers for him, a source confirmed to ESPN, and Campbell's preference was to remain in Miami.

"It speaks to how he's playing," McDaniel said. "It speaks to what he means to the team, that teams would be willing to do that, and there was some competition for that."

Since the deadline, the Dolphins have won three consecutive games and are in the hunt for the AFC's seventh seed after a 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Campbell is tied with Zach Sieler for the team lead with four sacks, and he leads the team with nine tackles for loss. His 40% run stop win rate this season ranks 11th best among all defensive linemen, while his 13% pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle is fifth best in the league entering Week 12.

His teammates say his leadership has been invaluable, as Miami continues to rebound from its poor start.

"There's no one's game I've come to respect more than Calais' up front on the D-line, being with him this year," Sieler said. "Just the energy, the attitude and the mindset he brings every week -- it can't be matched. And that's the reason why he is who he is today and doing what he's doing at 17 years [in the league]."