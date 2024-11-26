"Manningcast" guests Owen and Luke Wilson judge how good Eli Manning's rendition of Owen's famous "wow" line is. (0:50)

'Wow!' Eli shows off his best impression to Owen and Luke Wilson (0:50)

It's only fitting that a matchup between brothers on the sidelines meant that the "ManningCast" was back for another edition on "Monday Night Football" as the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Baltimore Ravens.

It marked the fourth all-time appearance for the Ravens and third for the Chargers. Baltimore and Los Angeles appeared on the alternate broadcast during a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader last month.

Peyton and Eli were joined by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and brothers and actors Owen and Luke Wilson.

Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 12.

Vrabel pokes fun at sacking Peyton

.@CoachVrabel50 having 6 sacks on Peyton and none on @EliManning is definitely because of Eli's elusiveness. pic.twitter.com/fbwwUOxZrp — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

Luke Wilson approves of Peyton's nickname

Sometimes you gotta give yourself a good nickname - Luke Wilson pic.twitter.com/JqOl10vbPY — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

If Owen were a Manning ...

Move over Owen & Luke Wilson... Dusty Manning & Jasper Harbaugh coming atcha. pic.twitter.com/NwqRBB2MBz — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

Owen Wilson's memorable encounter with Urban Meyer

.@CoachUrbanMeyer do you know who he is now? 😂 pic.twitter.com/IhOB6TKL0E — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

A Harbaugh tribute to Belichick

Jim Harbaugh paid tribute by wearing the Bill Belichick hoodie to Peyton's workout in 2012 😂 pic.twitter.com/QwBzuPVeZb — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

Eli shares classic basketball stories

"I used to beat [Peyton] in basketball, Coach... I used to dunk on him." - @EliManning



This calls for digging through the Manning family archives. pic.twitter.com/Bnw9HdagIa — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

The crew explores the origin of 'Omaha'

The origin of "Omaha" pic.twitter.com/Q9FwAJdK1v — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 26, 2024

Peyton and Eli reflect on facing off