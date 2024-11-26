Headlined by KaVontae Turpin and Simone Biles, check out the wild endings and top plays around the NFL in Week 12. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Getting your name put in the history books isn't always a good thing.

For most NFL players, getting cut is a difficult experience. For former Minnesota Vikings tight end Nick Muse, it was a particularly bad birthday present.

Muse turned 26 years old on Monday. The Vikings took to X to offer him well wishes that morning.

Hours later, Minnesota posted that it would be cutting Muse.

Remarkably, this isn't the first time such an unhappy coincidence of dates has occurred in the Muse family. On Sept. 6, 2021, Nick's older brother, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Tanner Muse, was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on his 25th birthday.

The younger Muse offered a shoutout to his brother and highlighted the almost certainly historic moment.

"They call that NFL history," Muse said in a video posted to X. "How many times does two brothers both get cut on their birthdays? That's pretty sick to me. I mean, it's the wrong side of NFL history but, hey, you win some you lose some.

"Appreciate the happy birthday messages and we vibe."