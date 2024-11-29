Jayden Reed takes advantage of blocks in the backfield to bring down Jordan Love's pass and run into the end zone for the Packers. (0:21)

Week 13 of the NFL season began Thanksgiving Day, as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys sent their fans home happy with victories before the Green Bay Packers joined them in the win column against the Miami Dolphins in the final game of the annual holiday showcases. The Lions took down the Chicago Bears thanks to some truly puzzling clock management by Chicago late, while the Cowboys used their defense to outlast the struggling New York Giants.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Packers

Exactly how good are the Packers? We're about to find out when they go to Detroit to face the NFC North-leading Lions on Thursday night, but the last time the two teams met it was a major mismatch -- with the Lions jumping out to a 24-3 lead and never really looking back. Even if the Packers can't catch Detroit or the Vikings -- they still have to go to Minnesota in Week 17 -- they look like a dangerous team. This much we know: The NFC North now has three teams with at least nine wins -- Detroit (11-1), Minnesota (9-2) and Green Bay (9-3). It's the first division to have three nine-win teams through Week 13 since the AFC East in 1985.

Describe the game in two words: Jacobs again. A week after Josh Jacobs dominated the 49ers on the ground, the running back showed he can do it as a receiver out of the backfield, too. While he was held to 43 yards rushing on 19 carries (with a 1-yard touchdown), he caught four passes for 74 yards -- including a 49-yard catch-and-run on a dump-off pass that wound up as the longest reception of his career. The Packers might keep riding Jacobs as far as he can take them.

What we learned about the QB today: Maybe Jordan Love has fixed his interception issues. It was his second straight game without a pick after throwing at least one in his first eight games of the season, and unlike the previous game against the 49ers when he was nearly picked off several times, this time Love did not put the ball in harm's way. He finished 21-of-28 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: at Lions (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Dolphins

What does this loss do to the Dolphins' playoff chances? It certainly doesn't help, but they're not mathematically out of the running just yet. The goal after a 2-6 start should have been to return to a .500 record as quickly as possible; Miami could still do so with wins against the New York Jets and Houston Texans over the next two weeks. The Dolphins will likely have to win their final three games of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Jets -- none of whom is playing well. Playoffs are still possible, but this season is on life support.

Describe the game in two words: Wake up. The Dolphins sleepwalked through the first half and were thoroughly beaten down by a Packers team that came ready to play. Miami outscored Green Bay 14-6 in the second half, but it was far too little, far too late.

Eye-popping stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins missed 20 tackles, directly leading to 132 additional yards for Green Bay -- which finished with 388 yards of offense. Miami appeared unwilling to tackle a physical Packers team for most of the game, and it showed on the stat sheet. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys

Has the Cowboys' defense taken a turn for the better? After a slow start in Mike Zimmer's first year as defensive coordinator, the unit has put together some of its best work recently. The Giants are not exactly the best of measuring sticks, starting their third quarterback of the year, Drew Lock, on Thursday, but there are positive signs. The Cowboys had two more takeaways, including a pick-six by DeMarvion Overshown. After New York gained 70 yards on its first drive, it got just 33 yards on its next 21 plays in the first half. The true test for the defense, however, comes Dec. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

What we learned about the QB today: Four days after an efficient performance against Washington, Cooper Rush was more erratic, especially in the second quarter, when he completed just 5 of 14 passes for 52 yards. He rebounded with a third-quarter touchdown pass, but a lost fumble was overturned because of replay and he had a botched handoff with Rico Dowdle that he was able to recover. But Rush did not give the ball away for a second straight game, which is what matters most to Mike McCarthy.

Most surprising performance: It has been trending in this direction recently, but the Cowboys had their first running back go for more than 100 yards since Week 3 last year as Rico Dowdle picked up 112 yards, a career high, on 22 carries. He also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a season-long 22-yard run in the first half. The last time a Cowboys running back went for more than 100 yards was Tony Pollard against Arizona in 2023. The 26-game span was the longest 100-yard game drought in franchise history. -- Todd Archer

Next game: vs. Bengals (Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Giants

How hot is the seat getting for Brian Daboll after seven straight losses and a second straight blowout? Scorching. It doesn't matter if owner John Mara gave him vote of confidence last month. The Giants haven't won since. And they aren't just losing (seven straight now), they're getting embarrassed, this time on national TV for the entire nation to see. Daboll is running out of excuses. It's no longer Daniel Jones ' fault. The results were similar -- or worse -- with Tommy DeVito, and then with Drew Lock in this one. Daboll and the Giants are 8-21 since the start of last season.

What we learned about the QB today: It's not Drew Lock's fault. He made some mistakes, but he also never really stood a chance. Lock took 13 quarterback hits and six sacks while throwing for 172 yards with an interception and a fumble, to go along with 57 rush yards and a touchdown on the ground. The results with Lock looked similar to those with Jones and DeVito. The Giants' problems go well beyond just the quarterback.

Eye-popping stat: 0 INTs in 11 games. The defense's 11 games without a pick sets an NFL record. Its only interception this season came by rookie linebacker Darius Muasau on a tipped ball in Week 1. It's almost hard to imagine a ball hasn't clanked off a receiver and fallen by accident into a defensive back's arms this season. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. ET)

Lions

Will the Lions target tight end Sam LaPorta more going forward? It depends on the matchup and situation. With so many offensive weapons in Detroit, it's almost pick your poison. LaPorta didn't reach his second receiving touchdown this season until Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans. However, he connected with Goff for two touchdowns versus the Bears. LaPorta has 15 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons. That's the most by any tight end over that span, per ESPN Research.

Most surprising performance: The Lions' running game. Thursday was first time this season Detroit failed to score a rushing touchdown. The Lions had scored one in 25 straight games -- including the playoffs -- which is the longest streak in NFL history. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 175 rushing yards against Chicago.

Early prediction for next week: Lions kicker Jake Bates won't miss a field goal. Against the Bears, Bates missed 45-yarder in the fourth quarter. The Lions had been the only team in the NFL to not miss a field goal this season as Bates was 19-for-19 to start his career, including game winners at Week 7 in Minnesota and Week 10 at Houston. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: vs. Packers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Bears

Can Bears coach Matt Eberflus survive this loss? Eberflus defended the Bears' disastrous clock management that led to their sixth straight loss and solidified his 5-19 record in one-score games, which is the worst by any coach with at least 20 such games in NFL history. Whether it's a tipped Hail Mary, blocked game-winning field goal, losing on a field goal in overtime or letting a timeout go to waste in Detroit, the Bears continue to find confounding ways to get beaten. Late-game decisions continue to squander quarterback Caleb Williams' efforts to put his team in position to win, which ultimately falls on the head coach.

Describe the game in two words: Furious comeback. The Bears turned a first-half shutout and 16-point deficit into a three-point game that they were in position to tie or win outright in the final 36 seconds. Williams led the Bears on three touchdown drives in the second half as the Chicago defense held the Lions to one touchdown after allowing nearly 6 yards per play in the first half.

What we learned about the QB today: In the second half, Williams converted in nearly every category he struggled with in the first half. He was 8-for-11 on passes outside of the numbers (0-for-7 in first half), 4-for-7 on passes with at least 15 air yards (0-for-6 in first half), 5-for-8 on third down (0-for-6) and 3-for-5 on throws when pressured (0-for-3). The quarterback set a single-season rookie franchise record at 15 touchdown passes. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at 49ers (Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET)