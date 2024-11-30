Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Alohi Gilman on injured reserve, the team said Saturday.

They will miss at least the next four games.

Sources previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain in the first half of the Chargers' 30-23 loss Monday night to the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins had 40 yards on six carries before the injury and did not play in the second half.

Dobbins, 25, played in just 24 of a potential 73 games because of injury with the Ravens from 2020 to '23 but had undergone a career renaissance since signing with the Chargers in the offseason. He ranks fourth in the AFC in rushing (12th in the NFL) with 766 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Gilman suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's loss. After the best season of his career in 2023, Gilman signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason. Gilman's play has fluctuated this season, but he has one interception and 47 tackles.

In corresponding moves, the Chargers signed safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad.

The Chargers (7-4) play at the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) Sunday.