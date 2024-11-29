Chiefs hang on to beat the Raiders 19-17 after Aidan O'Connell loses the football on an early snap, turning the ball over for the Raiders with 11 seconds remaining. (0:50)

After trailing for most of the contest, Las Vegas earned its first lead early in the fourth quarter with Tre Tucker's 58-yard touchdown reception. However, Kansas City regained the lead on the following drive with a field goal.

Trailing by two points, Aidan O'Connell was not ready for Jackson Powers-Johnson's snap at the Chiefs' 38-yard line with 14 seconds to play, and, with the Raiders in position for a winning field goal attempt, the ball bounced off his chest and was recovered by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.

Here are highlights from Kansas City's win.