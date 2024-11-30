Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A boost is coming to the Buffalo Bills' defense. The Bills have activated linebacker Matt Milano off injured reserve, putting Milano in position to play in Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers (8:20 ET).

Milano, 30, has not played in a regular-season game since Oct. 8, 2023, when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The outside linebacker was on pace to return for the 2024 season but tore his biceps during a drill with a tackling dummy during training camp in August.

"Really just the next step, right, so, he hasn't been through a Friday practice really to this extent," coach Sean McDermott said Friday of Milano's potential availability. "So, we'll see how he handles today and then go from there."

Milano has played in only five games with the team's starting middle linebacker, Terrel Bernard. The team did not need to make a corresponding roster move as there was an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Dorian Williams -- a 2023 third-round pick -- has started and played well in Milano's place as part of the team's 9-2 start to the season. He leads the team in tackles (97) and is second in tackles for loss (five).

The 2022 first-team All-Pro was a full participant in practice all week.

"It feels good just to be out there with the guys, man," Milano said Wednesday. "Be competing again and playing ball."

The injury required surgery, and the team placed him on injured reserve but with a designation to return. Milano's 21-day practice window was opened Nov. 11.

"Huge," nickel corner Taron Johnson said on getting the linebacker back. "The way Matt plays the game, the way he has played the game, is special. So having a guy like that on the field is going to make our defense tremendously better. So, whether he's here this week or whenever that time comes, just excited to have him back."

The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win over the 49ers. The team did not activate rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), and he has been downgraded to out for the game vs. the 49ers. His 21-day practice window will remain open.

The Bills also elevated quarterback Mike White and tight end Zach Davidson from the practice squad for the game. Tight end Dalton Kincaid (wrist) has already been ruled out, while wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable.