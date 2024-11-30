Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Get out your shovels, everyone. It's officially that time of year again in Western New York.

Significant winter weather is expected in the region this weekend, which means that the Buffalo Bills have put out the first call for potential shovelers' information ahead of Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. EST, NBC). Snow began to fall in some areas Friday, but it was unclear if and when the shovelers would be needed.

The team -- with ABM, which helps with facility management services -- shared a Google document for anyone 18 years or older to sign up on if they were interested in helping with snow removal at the stadium for the rest of the season. A lake effect snow warning is in place from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. EST on Monday for some areas around Western New York, including Orchard Park, where the Bills' stadium is located.

The projections of exactly when the most snow will hit and where it will be are still fluid, which is why the team is opening the potential need for shovelers, but not calling yet for a specific day or time. The area around the stadium was expected to get anywhere from around a foot of snow to multiple feet over the course of the weekend with thunder also a possibility, per the National Weather Service, and a significant amount of the severe weather expected before the game.

"We're trying to stay on top of [the weather]," coach Sean McDermott said. "You guys know things change around here quickly with the weather coming off the lake and everything. So, do the best we can and just, I think you asked me early in the week, does that add to the preparation? And the answer is yes. It takes a little bit more time, a little more collaboration and communication. I mean not just coach-to-coach, but with our operation staff as well."

For veteran Bills players, preparing for this type of weather is nothing new, including last year when the team's playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back because of the weather.

"Football is fun, whether it's snowing, whether it's raining, it's cool, and I'm the shnowman, so shnowman likes snow," left tackle Dion Dawkins said, referencing his nickname. "I got my white coat on today, because we're supposed to get shnow, so I'm trying to summon the shnow so we can have a little bit more fun, which we already have a lot of."

For any interested shovelers, they will be paid $20 per hour with food and hot beverages provided. They can bring their own shovels, but there will also be some provided, and all are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.