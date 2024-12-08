Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet reels off 51-yard TD run vs. Cardinals

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Seattle Seahawks' chances of getting their stagnant run game going against the Arizona Cardinals took a hit when they ruled out Kenneth Walker III with a calf injury a day before their pivotal NFC West matchup.

Or so it seemed.

Go figure that the Seahawks, without their leading rusher, racked up 112 yards on the ground over their first five possessions with Zach Charbonnet leading the way.

Charbonnet to the HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/DChxJBhvKb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 8, 2024

After scoring on an end-around at the goal line in the first quarter, Charbonnet -- usually the powerful compliment to the explosive Walker -- extended Seattle's lead to 24-10 in the second when he took a handoff up the middle and ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run.

The Seahawks' 112 rushing yards are already their third-most this season. They entered Week 14 ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (90.5) and 21st in yards per carry (4.1).