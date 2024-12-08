Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After getting outgained by 315 yards and shutout in the first half, the Chicago Bears showed life on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The Bears crossed the 50-yard line for the first time all afternoon on their longest drive (16 plays) of the game. Quarterback Caleb Williams found DJ Moore for a 10-yard reception, which was also the longest play generated the Bears offense, which is averaging 2.2 yards per play.

Eleven plays later, Williams found fellow rookie Rome Odunze in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Elite concentration to get the feet down 💯 @RomeOdunze

Odunze, the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, leapt into the air and came down with two feet in bounds for Chicago's lone points of the day. The Bears went for two, but Williams' pass over the middle was caught and then dropped by Cole Kmet.