The trolls ranged from simple to complicated in Week 14 of the NFL season, led by a non-division matchup.

A high-scoring matchup at SoFi Stadium ended with the Los Angeles Rams' 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles went ahead 38-21 near the end of the third quarter, but Buffalo responded with 21 points in the final frame.

The Bills made it a three-point game with 8:49 left in the game, but the Rams responded with a 19-yard touchdown reception by Puka Nacua. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had a rushing touchdown with one minute left. Los Angeles recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice the game.

The big win from the Rams came with a simple troll postgame. They posted two eaten Buffalo wings shaped as a "W" and captioned it "What's 4 + 4?" implying the wings were "ate."

Here are more of the top trolls from Week 14.

The Seattle Seahawks gained pole position in the NFC West with a victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle fell down 7-0 early, then outscored Arizona 27-3 until 1:05 left in the third quarter.

It's been clever graphics after each win for the Seahawks, and they kept that trend alive this week. Similar to the last time they defeated the Cardinals, it was a Call of Duty-themed troll. But, instead of Murray in the back, it was Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scratching his head. They also poked fun at the NFC West.

After three straight losses from the San Francisco 49ers, they responded with a resounding victory against the Chicago Bears.

It was a one-sided first half with San Francisco leading 24-0 at the break. The 49ers outgained the Bears 452 to 162 as quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Starting in place of Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, rookie Isaac Guerendo ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The dominance on the field prompted a spin on the Bears' namesake. San Francisco referenced a quote popularized by rapper Mystikal in its post -- "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a bear, help the bear."

The Pittsburgh Steelers avenged their loss to the Cleveland Browns from two weeks ago with a decisive victory.

Pittsburgh scored 24 unanswered points across the second and third quarter. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Browns signal caller Jameis Winston had 212 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece.

Pittsburgh tapped into WWE after its win, editing a photo of Roman Reigns stopping CM Punk from entering into the WarGames Match at Survivor Series on Nov. 30.