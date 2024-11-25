Terry McLaurin hauls in an 86-yard touchdown, but Austin Seibert misses the game-tying extra point as the Cowboys beat the Commanders. (0:49)

Multiple teams were on a bye during Week 12, but there was no rest for the trolls, led by a chaotic divisional matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys took a 27-17 lead against the Washington Commanders with 2:49 left in the game, seemingly icing a victory. Just over a minute later, Austin Seibert hit a 51-yard field goal for Washington. The Commanders forced a Cowboys three-and-out to regain possession with 40 seconds.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels then connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown. But, Seibert missed the extra point attempt and Dallas scored a touchdown on Washington's ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.

A wild 34-26 victory resulted in a subtle troll as the Cowboys poked fun at the "Hail to the Commanders" rally cry.

Here are more of the top trolls from Week 12.

Every win counts in the hotly-contested NFC West and the Seattle Seahawks earned a big one. In a low-scoring affair, a defensive highlight proved to be the difference. Seattle pushed ahead 13-3 after a 69-yard pick-six from cornerback Coby Bryant in the third quarter.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 254 yards plus a touchdown and interception. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had 285 passing yards and an interception.

Murray, an avid Call of Duty player, was the main target of a troll from Seattle. The Seahawks posted a graphic of their mascot playing Call of Duty and laying out the Cardinals mascot. Murray stood on the side expressing a desire for ranch -- a reference to him trying New York pizza during Arizona's bye week.

The Green Bay Packers dominated the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. The 28-point win marked their largest margin of victory against the 49ers in series history.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs had 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns, becoming the third Packers player in the past 35 seasons with 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had 163 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The huge win came with a simple troll from the Packers after the game, referencing the 1849 gold rush.

