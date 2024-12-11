Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans safety Jalen Pitre will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Pitre injured his shoulder when he tackled Tennessee Titans wideout Tyler Boyd in the second quarter of Houston's loss in Week 12. Pitre left the game shortly after and didn't return.

The third-year safety out of Baylor has played slot corner for the Texans and was third on the team in tackles (65), tied for fifth in tackles for loss (6) and third in pass deflections (8).

The Texans (8-5) also will be without suspended starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins (6-7). Al-Shaair is serving a three-game ban for his late hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence,

KPRC-TV was first to report that Pitre will have season-ending surgery.