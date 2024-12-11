Jameis Winston fires to David Njoku, who makes an impressive touchdown grab over the pylon for the Browns. (0:26)

LAS COLINAS, Texas -- Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he is perplexed by his team's 3-10 record but will evaluate its performance in totality after the season -- including the outlook at quarterback.

He also expressed support for coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

"We went from 11-6 and making the playoffs to 3-10, so it's a little perplexing what happened," Haslam told ESPN as he departed the NFL owners meetings Wednesday.

Asked whether he has the right players in place with Stefanski and Berry, Haslam added: "I do. We do. We're very supportive."

Berry and Stefanski signed contract extensions before the 2024 season and have made the playoffs together in 2020 and 2023.

The primary issue for Cleveland is the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is owed $92 million in guaranteed money over the next two years. He has struggled with injuries and poor play since the team acquired him from the Houston Texans and then signed him to a then-record deal in 2022. He's currently rehabbing an Achilles tear suffered in Week 7.

Cutting Watson would trigger dead salary cap hits well above $100 million.

Jameis Winston has provided a spark with Watson sidelined, surpassing 300 passing yards in three of his six starts, but the Browns are 2-4 during that stretch.

Asked about the outlook of the quarterback position, Haslam said it's too early to make any decisions.

"We need to get through the season and we will look at everything," he told ESPN.

The Browns are slated to have a top-10 pick in the NFL draft -- their first selection in the first round since 2021 -- which they could use on a quarterback. Signing a veteran signal-caller is also an option.

But the team's issues this season transcend the quarterback.

Last year's first-ranked total defense under coordinator Jim Schwartz has fallen to 21st overall this year. A once-elite rushing attack has fallen to 30th.

While Haslam said the Browns have "a lot of needs as a team" and will need to prioritize them, he acknowledges the team has enough talent to avoid a full-scale rebuild.

"We're all disappointed," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do. We'll go back and go to work.

"I've learned not to get too emotional during the season. We will sit down after the season, go through everything for next year."

The Browns' remaining schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs at home Sunday, at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 17 and at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.