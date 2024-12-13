Were it not for a car accident and sprained thumb on October 22 Andy Dalton may be starting at quarterback for the Panthers instead of Bryce Young on Sunday against Dallas. But both insist they have grown closer through it all. ''We're buddies,'' Young sa (1:00)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- October 22 was unfolding like any other Tuesday off for Andy Dalton. The Carolina Panthers quarterback, his wife and dog had picked up their three kids from school and were driving home about seven miles from Bank of America Stadium.

Then another car appeared.

What happened next resulted in a minor injury, a major change to the Panthers' quarterback room and a possible foundational shift for the franchise.

Dalton's Tesla and the other car collided, a scary moment for all involved. The only notable injury was to the thumb of the quarterback's throwing hand, which forced coach Dave Canales to return to Bryce Young, who had been benched after an 0-2 start.

Since then, Young has looked more like the player the previous staff thought he could be when they traded up to select him No. 1 in the 2023 draft. Dalton has returned to his role as a mentor with no signs of making another start.

So what would have happened had this unforeseeable moment not occurred?

"It would've been really interesting,'' Canales said, as the 1-10 Panthers prepare for Sunday's game against the 5-8 Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox). The Panthers are a favorite for the first time in 34 games.

Dalton wonders the same thing. As excited as the 37-year-old is for Young, he was equally excited for the opportunity to prove he still could play at a high level.

Having that taken away has been tough.

"For sure,'' Dalton said. "And when I was playing, [Bryce] wanted to be out there. I would love to be out there, but it doesn't mean we're not supporting each other and want the best for each other.

"It's genuine.''

Dalton, in the last year of a two-year, $10 million deal, also genuinely wants to return to Carolina in 2025 -- even if it's as Young's backup. That appears to be the direction the organization is heading, even though Canales hasn't crowned Young as the franchise quarterback.

Canales would not elaborate on whether Young would have gotten another look had it not been for the car accident. But he admitted to "pulling for Andy'' despite a couple of rough outings and losing his last four starts.

"It's two stories, and that's life,'' Canales said. "Bryce made the most of his opportunities and here we are.''

Will the Carolina Panthers have the QB tandem of Bryce Young (9) and Andy Dalton back in 2025? AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Were it not for the wreck, Dalton could be preparing for a Dallas team that gave him a second chance in 2020 when the Cincinnati Bengals released the three-time Pro Bowler after making Joe Burrow the top pick of the draft.

The Cowboys gave Dalton a one-year deal to back up Dak Prescott. He wound up the starter after Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Despite a 4-5 record, Dalton enjoyed his time in Dallas

"I wanted to be a part of that organization,'' he said. "I wanted to be a part of a team that had success.''

The Panthers haven't had a winning season since 2017. Asked if that would be a factor in deciding whether he'll return, Dalton deadpanned, "Are you saying we can't be a contender?''

"I'm very happy here,'' he reiterated. "I'd love to, if everything worked out, to be back and be a part of this thing.''

Keeping Young and Dalton -- or adding a different veteran quarterback -- would allow general manager Dan Morgan to use a possible top-five draft pick on a defensive player to shore up a unit ranks 31st in the NFL.

The 2025 draft is stacked with quality edge rushers, which will be a need, since Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will be headed into the final year of their contracts.

Keeping Dalton also would give the Panthers a veteran they can depend on should Young get injured or backslide to the historically bad numbers he put up before his recent stretch of success.

It also would keep intact the trust and friendship the two have built.

"That's gotten better through it all,'' Dalton said of his relationship with Young since the accident. "We grew closer through everything.''

Said Young: "We're buddies. That's genuinely my dawg. Outside of football, we've had a ton of conversations that have nothing to do with football. ... Just growing alongside him, it's easy.

"We both are always rooting for each other in life.''

Young benefited from his time watching Dalton start, seeing him manage the huddle, go through progressions and showing the decisiveness it takes to be successful.

"He's comfortable, he's confident, and the biggest thing is he's playing on time and rhythm,'' Dalton said. "I mean, the talent has been there from the beginning.''

Young's 60 Total QBR since Week 9 has been better than many of the top quarterbacks in the league, including three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Young said having Dalton around to pick his brain made everything easier.

"It's fun going to work with a friend no matter what the circumstances,'' he said.

Dalton is more comfortable in his role too. Teammates sees it.

"We all love Andy to death because he's a true professional,'' tight end Tommy Tremble said. "He's a baller.''

Wide receiver Adam Thielen said the way Dalton handled being replaced after the accident is a "testament to his faith.''

"He just knows that there's a bigger purpose,'' he said. "We all feel it.''

Dalton doesn't know for sure what that purpose is, but he's keeping himself ready just in case.

"I'm still one play away from being back out there,'' he said, not wishing any harm on Young. "Obviously, the car accident was unfortunate, timing and everything. That's not something I'm questioning.

"But yeah, it was a crazy way to make the switch.''