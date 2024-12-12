Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have a plan for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s development, and coach Raheem Morris said that plan does not include putting the rookie in "too early."

Falcons starter Kirk Cousins has struggled mightily with eight interceptions and no touchdown passes over the past four weeks. He threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 and another two against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

After once holding a commanding division lead, Atlanta (6-7) has lost four straight and is now in second place in the NFC South. The situation has caused fans and pundits to call for Penix, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, to get a chance to start.

Morris has maintained that Cousins is the starter, has earned the opportunity to right the ship and is the man who gives the team the best chance to win. On Thursday, Morris also said there are considerations about not using Penix in a situation where it could mess up his development.

"I told you right from the beginning, he's our future," Morris said of Penix. "... And to be able to have the respect, to be able to have the confidence, to be able to have the wherewithal to support Kirk and all this stuff, too, it's a great learning lesson for him as well. So, when you go through all that process, you can look at different organizations [that have] pulled the trigger and put guys out there too early and it's gone terrible, and I don't want to be that guy."

Morris didn't detail the franchise's plan for Penix, only saying he was the future and he'd get the chance "when it's time." And that time isn't right now while Atlanta still believes in Cousins turning things around before it becomes a lost season.

"For me, it's the ultimate encouragement and backing for my building and for my state of the union to go out there and support [Cousins]," Morris said. "So, to say benching doesn't cross your mind, you've always got to consider those things if you feel like it's something that's ... irreparable or whatever the case may be.

"But I don't feel that way. I feel like [Cousins is] going to come out of this thing and he's going to go on a run here and get us to do the things that we need to do."

The Falcons visit the Las Vegas Raiders for "Monday Night Football" this week, followed by a home game against the New York Giants. The two opponents have a combined four wins this season. So, if Atlanta and Cousins are going to make a renewed playoff push, time is of the essence.

"We are essentially playing playoff-type football right now," Morris said. "All these games become must-wins, except the only thing different right now is you don't go home."