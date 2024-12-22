Falcons record their second pick-six of Giants QB Drew Lock

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- With all eyes on rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. making his first start, it was the Atlanta Falcons' unheralded defense that provided the points Sunday against the New York Giants.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Drew Lock and returned it for a 55-yard touchdown with 7:56 left in the first half. The score put the Falcons ahead, 10-7.

On the Giants' second play of the second half, Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison got pressure and knocked down a Lock pass -- right into the hands of Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon for the interception. Judon returned the ball 26 yards for a touchdown.

It was the team's second and third pick-sixes of the season. The Falcons' have two pick-sixes in a game for the second time in franchise history. They also did this in 1983 against the Packers (won in OT, 47-41).

For Lock, it was his second and third in 2024, the second-most in the league, per ESPN Research.

Bates, a 27-year-old 2023 Pro Bowl selection, has four interceptions this season and this one was his second in as many weeks. He intercepted a Hail Mary from Desmond Ridder in the Falcons' win last Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.