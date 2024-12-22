Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw the longest pass of his NFL career nearing halftime of Chicago's Week 16 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

One drive after scoring their first touchdown of the afternoon with 6:18 to play in the second quarter, Williams dropped back on second down from the Lions' 20-yard line and saw wide receiver Keenan Allen motioning across the field.

The quarterback hit the veteran in stride for a 45-yard touchdown to cut into Detroit's lead further, resulting in touchdowns for the Bears on consecutive possessions.

Detroit has a 27-14 lead at halftime.