          Bears' Caleb Williams finds Keenan Allen for 45-yard touchdown

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterDec 22, 2024, 07:48 PM
              Courtney Cronin joined ESPN in 2017, originally covering the Minnesota Vikings before switching to the Chicago Bears in 2022. Courtney is a frequent panelist on Around the Horn and host of Best Week Ever on ESPN Radio. She also co-hosts The Chicago Bears Podcast on ESPN 1000. She previously worked at the San Jose Mercury News as a multimedia sports journalist.

          CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw the longest pass of his NFL career nearing halftime of Chicago's Week 16 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

          One drive after scoring their first touchdown of the afternoon with 6:18 to play in the second quarter, Williams dropped back on second down from the Lions' 20-yard line and saw wide receiver Keenan Allen motioning across the field.

          The quarterback hit the veteran in stride for a 45-yard touchdown to cut into Detroit's lead further, resulting in touchdowns for the Bears on consecutive possessions.

          Detroit has a 27-14 lead at halftime.