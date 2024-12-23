Bryce Young delivers an 18-yard touchdown pass to David Moore and extends the Panthers' lead. (0:24)

Every win brings joy in the NFL -- even when a season has long spun off the rails.

Entering Sunday with a 3-11 record and in the NFC South cellar, the Carolina Panthers didn't have much to play for but pride in their bout with the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

Well, pride and the ability to play spoiler.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 20-3 lead, before ultimately clinching their first win since Nov. 10 in overtime. The result meant that Arizona was officially eliminated from the postseason, joining Carolina.

After the game, Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney had little sympathy for the plight of their opponents.

"I'm glad we knocked them out of the playoffs, they can go home when we go home -- two weeks from now," he said.

Here are some of the other post-win quipping highlights from Week 16 of the NFL season.

"Costco is great -- Costco needs to hit me up."

Penix Jr., the Falcons' first round pick from this past spring's 2024 NFL draft, made his first start on Sunday -- and it paid dividends as Atlanta rolled past the New York Giants 34-7.

The rookie -- who was in the food court at Costco when he found out he would be starting against the Giants earlier in the week -- admitted he had his eyes on something a little more fancy for his postgame celebration. But he made sure to express his appreciation for the chain, as well as his interest in a potential sponsorship deal.

"We don't flinch at all."

The Commanders' own rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels shined against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the final of his five touchdown passes on Sunday coming with just six seconds remaining to propel Washington to a 36-33 win in an NFC East showdown.

It's not the first time that Daniels and the Commanders have shown a knack for making the most of dramatic late-game moments.

Back in October, Washington shocked the Chicago Bears thanks to a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired. Daniels' two go-ahead passing scores in the final 10 seconds of regulation/overtime gives him almost as many as the rest of the NFL's quarterbacks combined (3), according to ESPN Research.

"I was confused as s---. I ain't ever seen that before."

Los Angeles made a big move in the AFC playoff race on Thursday night, downing the Denver Broncos 34-27 in a divisional clash.

Three of the Chargers' points came by unconventional means -- a 57-yard fair catch free kick by kicker Cameron Dicker as the first half ended. The rule allows a team to opt to attempt a kick from the spot of a fair catch -- or the spot where a penalty on a fair catch has moved the ball.

A penalty by Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith helped put Los Angeles into position to attempt such a kick -- the NFL's first free kick attempt since 2019 -- which Dicker converted to cut Denver's lead to 21-13 entering halftime.

Edwards headlined a wide array of reactions from Chargers players and staff recalling the play after the game, with sentiment ranging from bewilderment (Edwards, linebacker Bud Dupree) to excitement from head coach Jim Harbaugh.