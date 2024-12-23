Bucs All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs spreads holiday cheer by visiting patients at Muma Children's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., where his son Julius was born. As part of the hospital's "Operation Santa" campaign, he's matching all donations up to $25,000. (1:30)

The "Sunday Night Football" player introductions have been a staple of the broadcast for years, with creative tweaks on the usual format always something to watch out for.

It's a simple task: Players will share their first and last name then their alma mater. Some have gone out of the box on that final task. Answers range from their elementary school to general catchphrases. Last season, veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh went viral for saying "straight off the couch" when he started days after being signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard took his introduction to another level on Sunday.

Shepard brought daughters Cassie and Cali with him for the short video. He held them alongside him and said his name before his daughters finished the intro with "Oklahoma." Shepard spent four years with the Sooners.

We think Sterling Shepard might have just won the player intro competition ❤️ @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/6qVPIp4ZGv — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2024

Shepard is in the midst of his first season with the Buccaneers after eight seasons with the New York Giants.