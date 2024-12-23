        <
          Bucs QB Baker Mayfield threads needle to Jalen McMillan for TD

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterDec 23, 2024, 03:03 AM
              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Follow Jenna on Twitter: @JennaLaineESPN.
          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan joined Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday as the only two rookies this season with receiving touchdowns in three straight games.

          McMillan, a third-round draft pick out of the University of Washington, notched his fourth touchdown in three weeks with a second-quarter score at the Dallas Cowboys on an important two-minute drill.

          Trailing 20-7 with :54 to in the first half, quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with McMillan, who was in motion, on a crossing route for an 11-yard touchdown that, with the extra point, made it 20-14.

          The Bucs then surrendered a 58-yard field goal to kicker Brandon Aubrey to make it 23-14 at the half, the second-largest halftime deficit for the Bucs (8-6) this season.