ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan joined Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday as the only two rookies this season with receiving touchdowns in three straight games.

McMillan, a third-round draft pick out of the University of Washington, notched his fourth touchdown in three weeks with a second-quarter score at the Dallas Cowboys on an important two-minute drill.

Trailing 20-7 with :54 to in the first half, quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with McMillan, who was in motion, on a crossing route for an 11-yard touchdown that, with the extra point, made it 20-14.

The Bucs then surrendered a 58-yard field goal to kicker Brandon Aubrey to make it 23-14 at the half, the second-largest halftime deficit for the Bucs (8-6) this season.