Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have ruled out tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Cedric Tillman for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Njoku, who leads Cleveland with five touchdown catches, will miss the game because of a knee injury he sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Tillman will miss his fifth consecutive game because of a concussion.

Cleveland also ruled out defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee) and listed quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) as questionable. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Winston, who was inactive because of a sore shoulder last week, will back up Dorian Thompson-Robinson if healthy enough. Thompson-Robinson was limited this week because of a calf injury but was not given a game status for Sunday.

Stefanski also said Dustin Hopkins will kick for the team on Sunday, despite the addition of Andre Szmyt to the practice squad this week. Hopkins has missed nine field goal attempts, tied for the most in the NFL, and was made inactive in Week 15.