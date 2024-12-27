Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders will be without Marshon Lattimore on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after the veteran cornerback reinjured his left hamstring last weekend.

Washington ruled out Lattimore in addition to four others for Sunday night's pivotal game vs. the Falcons (8-7). The Commanders (10-5) can clinch a playoff spot with a win or with a Carolina Panthers victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the day.

Right tackle Andrew Wylie (groin) and receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring) were the other starters ruled out. Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) and safety Tyler Owens (ankle) also won't play.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that defensive tackle Jon Allen would be activated off injured reserve in time for Sunday's game. Allen tore his left pectoral muscle in a Week 6 loss at the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on IR on Oct. 16. At the time, he was expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

But the tear was not as bad as initially feared, and Allen immediately set his sights on returning. Washington opened his 21-day window to return on Dec. 19. If Allen plays, he'll likely be on a snap count. Washington must make a decision on Allen's status by 4 p.m. Saturday.

"He had a really good week," Quinn said.

As for Lattimore, a left hamstring injury caused him to miss his first four games with Washington after the team acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 5. Lattimore returned to face the Saints on Dec. 15 -- they didn't target him one time.

But in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Lattimore injured the hamstring in the fourth quarter and was held out for the remainder of the game. It's uncertain how much time Lattimore will miss. The Commanders close the regular season at Dallas.

Without him, Washington can choose between veterans Mike Davis and Benjamin St-Juste opposite rookie Mike Sainristil. St-Juste replaced him vs. the Eagles and was the starter on that side before Lattimore began playing, but the team had started to rotate in Davis.

Noah Igbinoghene will continue to serve as the slot corner.

Veteran swing tackle Cornelius Lucas is likely to replace Wylie. Lucas has started six games this season, including one at right tackle. Brown's absence stings because the team recently lost another wideout, Noah Brown, to a kidney injury. They did claim veteran K.J. Osborn off waivers two weeks ago.