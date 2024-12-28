FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo elected to punt from his team's own 28-yard line, down 30 points with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, the few Patriots fans left began to chant "Fire Mayo."
It was that kind of game Saturday, as the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the struggling Patriots in front of a barren crowd at Gillette Stadium en route to a 40-7 win.
It was the Patriots' second home loss by 30-plus points this century. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Chargers and gave them double-digit wins for the third time since 2010.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-13, their second straight season with 13 losses, but it moved them closer to clinching a top pick in the NFL draft. The Patriots will end their season next week with a home game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chargers will head to Las Vegas for their season finale against the Raiders, a game that could have playoff-seeding implications. The Chargers would secure the fifth seed with a win over the Raiders and a Steelers loss next week.
Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
Describe the game in two words: Thunderous trouncing. Saturday's win was the Chargers' best performance of the season, scoring a season-high 40 points. A week after the Patriots nearly beat the Bills, the Chargers pummeled them from the beginning of this game to secure a playoff spot.
Promising trend I: J.K. Dobbins looks healthy. Dobbins had been one of the best running backs in the NFL, but a sprained left MCL sidelined him for the Chargers' past four games. He appeared to be his old self in his first game back Saturday, as he scored a touchdown and gained 76 rushing yards, which is more than any Chargers running back had in his absence.
Promising trend II: The offensive line protected Herbert. This had been an issue all season, and without starting right guard Trey Pipkins II, it appeared it could continue Saturday. But the Chargers had one of their best blocking games of the season. The Patriots pressured Herbert on only six of his 39 dropbacks (15%), his second-lowest pressure rate in a game this season (12% in Week 11 versus the Bengals). -- Kris Rhim
Next game: at Raiders (TBD, Sunday)
New England Patriots (3-13)
Quarterback Drake Maye left the game on the Patriots' third offensive play after Chargers defensive back Cam Hart's helmet made contact with Maye's helmet, providing a scare on a day when the team was never competitive.
Maye remained down after the hit, then visited the medical tent and locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually returned in the second quarter and was one of the few reasons for Patriots fans to watch in a game the Chargers controlled throughout.
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez -- along with Maye, arguably the team's two best players -- wasn't as fortunate. He left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out.
The game was a disappointment for the Patriots, who were hoping to build momentum after playing the AFC East-champion Bills tough last week in a 24-21 loss. Instead, it sparked more questions about first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and the direction of the franchise.
Describe the game in two words: No charge. The Patriots ran 15 offensive plays in the first half, tied for the fewest by any team in a first half in the past five seasons -- a reflection of how they were outclassed from the start.
Pivotal play: Trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Maye's errant pitch to receiver DeMario Douglas was recovered by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. and quickly turned into a touchdown to give the Chargers a 17-0 lead. It was the Patriots' 22nd giveaway of the season and their league-worst 29th fumble.
Eye-popping stat: With his 36-yard touchdown strike to Douglas, Maye now has three touchdown passes this season of at least 35 air yards, the most such TD passes by a Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady had three in 2009.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Mayo said in a pregame radio interview that Antonio Gibson would start at running back over Rhamondre Stevenson after Stevenson fumbled for a league-high seventh time last week, but Stevenson ended up starting the game. Perhaps Mayo misspoke -- otherwise, it appeared the Patriots forgot to follow their own plan. Stevenson finished with two carries for 1 yard. Gibson picked up some garbage-time action to tally 63 yards on 12 carries.
Silver lining: Cole Strange, the Patriots' 2022 first-round pick, who spent his first two seasons at left guard, made his first career start at center and seemed to account well for himself. Strange tore his patella tendon last December and didn't return to the game-day roster until last week at Buffalo as a backup option along the offensive line and on the field goal protection unit. So this was his most extended action since the injury, and he showed he could be a viable option at center in the future. -- Mike Reiss
Next game: vs. Bills (TBD, Sunday)