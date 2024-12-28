Ladd McConkey scores on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to extend the Chargers' lead to 27-7 vs. the Patriots. (0:20)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo elected to punt from his team's own 28-yard line, down 30 points with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, the few Patriots fans left began to chant "Fire Mayo."

It was that kind of game Saturday, as the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the struggling Patriots in front of a barren crowd at Gillette Stadium en route to a 40-7 win.

It was the Patriots' second home loss by 30-plus points this century. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Chargers and gave them double-digit wins for the third time since 2010.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-13, their second straight season with 13 losses, but it moved them closer to clinching a top pick in the NFL draft. The Patriots will end their season next week with a home game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers will head to Las Vegas for their season finale against the Raiders, a game that could have playoff-seeding implications. The Chargers would secure the fifth seed with a win over the Raiders and a Steelers loss next week.

Describe the game in two words: Thunderous trouncing. Saturday's win was the Chargers' best performance of the season, scoring a season-high 40 points. A week after the Patriots nearly beat the Bills, the Chargers pummeled them from the beginning of this game to secure a playoff spot.

Promising trend I: J.K. Dobbins looks healthy. Dobbins had been one of the best running backs in the NFL, but a sprained left MCL sidelined him for the Chargers' past four games. He appeared to be his old self in his first game back Saturday, as he scored a touchdown and gained 76 rushing yards, which is more than any Chargers running back had in his absence.

Promising trend II: The offensive line protected Herbert. This had been an issue all season, and without starting right guard Trey Pipkins II, it appeared it could continue Saturday. But the Chargers had one of their best blocking games of the season. The Patriots pressured Herbert on only six of his 39 dropbacks (15%), his second-lowest pressure rate in a game this season (12% in Week 11 versus the Bengals). -- Kris Rhim

