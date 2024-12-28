Ryan Clark breaks down why the Buccaneers will bounce back and take home the win over the Panthers. (0:26)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers placed running back Chuba Hubbard, who has rushed for a career-high 1,195 yards, on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

Hubbard, the NFL's sixth-leading rusher, complained of pain after Friday's practice, and an MRI revealed a Grade 2 calf strain that would have kept him out of the final two games.

The move comes a day after coach Dave Canales indicated that Hubbard, who had been listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET game at Tampa Bay, would play.

Hubbard was coming off a 25-carry, 152-yard rushing effort in which he had two touchdowns, including a walk-off 21-yarder, in an overtime victory against Arizona that knocked the Cardinals out of playoff contention.

The Panthers gave Hubbard a four-year, $33.2 million extension earlier this year.

With Hubbard out, the Panthers are left with Raheem Blackshear as their only running back on the 53-man roster to face the Buccaneers, who are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. They also have Mike Boone and Emani Bailey on the practice squad.