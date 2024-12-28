Look at the numbers after Anthony Richardson was ruled out with an injury for the Colts' game against the Giants. (0:56)

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Richardson had been listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report after not practicing this week with foot and back injuries. Coach Shane Steichen said the back issue was the more pronounced of the two, saying, "He was just sore all week, really sore. So we just stayed smart there."

A team source said Richardson was dealing with back spasms that had not been previously diagnosed.

Richardson will miss his third game of the season due to injury after being out for two games because of his oblique. Veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco will start in Richardson's place.

A source indicated that the injury was not expected to prevent Richardson from playing in the Colts' regular-season finale.

The Colts remain alive in the playoff race and will still be in contention Sunday if the Los Angeles Chargers lose Saturday. The Colts would be eliminated with a Chargers win.