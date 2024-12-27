Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed a third consecutive day of practice on Friday, but coach Shane Steichen said the team is not ruling him out for Sunday's road game against the New York Giants.

Richardson was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report as he continues to work through foot and back injuries, but Steichen has not offered specifics on either ailment beyond saying the back issue is the more serious of the two.

Richardson was on the field for the start of Friday's practice but was not dressed in uniform. Veteran Joe Flacco took the first-team snaps as he did on Thursday. The Colts did not practice on Wednesday because of the holiday but issued an estimated injury report that listed Richardson as a nonparticipant.

Asked whether Richardson could have practiced on a limited basis, Steichen said, "He was just sore all week, really sore. So, we just stayed smart there."

The Colts remain alive for the playoffs and will still be in contention on Sunday if either the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers lose on Saturday. If both teams win, the Colts would be eliminated.

Steichen said the Colts' playoff status would not influence who starts at quarterback.