ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders fortified their defensive line by activating tackle Jonathan Allen off the injured reserve list, more than two months after he was feared lost for the season.

The Commanders created a roster spot by waiving defensive tackle and 2021 second-round pick Phidarian Mathis, yet another high draft choice from the previous regime no longer with the franchise.

Allen's return comes at a good time. Washington (10-5) hosts Atlanta (8-7) Sunday night with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. The Commanders could earn a postseason berth earlier in the day if Carolina defeats Tampa Bay. Washington also remains alive for the No. 6 seed, currently held by Green Bay.

Allen's return can help both pursuits, though he'll likely be on a snap count as he eases back into the lineup. Rookie Jer'Zhan Newton has started in place of Allen alongside Daron Payne.

"I'm excited," defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Thursday. "[Allen] gives us just another veteran player, high-pedigree player that can go in and give those quality snaps inside, that can get after the quarterback, push the pocket, be disruptive."

Allen tore his left pectoral muscle in a Week 6 loss at Baltimore and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 16, with the expectation he was out for the season. However, during surgery, doctors discovered the tear wasn't as bad as feared and that if he progressed well, a return was possible.

A checkup earlier this month increased the optimism, and two weeks ago, Washington started the 21-day window to activate him. Having a second week of practice also made a difference.

"Night and day difference," Allen said Thursday. "Football's not a game you can pick up and run with it after not playing for a while. Having two weeks to work and get ready is huge for me."

Allen, who made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and '22 seasons, recorded two sacks in the first six games. Washington selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. Since August, the Commanders under first-year general manager Adam Peters have traded 2022 first-round receiver Jahan Dotson to Philadelphia and waived 2021 first-round linebacker Jamin Davis, '23 first-round corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and now Mathis.

Of the seven players the organization drafted in the first or second round from 2020 to 2023, only two remain on the roster: right guard Sam Cosmi and safety Quan Martin. Friday, Washington announced that corner Marshon Lattimore would miss another game after reinjuring his left hamstring.

Four others will sit out Sunday: receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), right tackle Andrew Wylie (groin), safety Tyler Owens (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring).