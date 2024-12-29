Cade York attempts a potential game-winning field goal for the Bengals only for it to bounce off the post vs. the Broncos. (0:22)

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-24 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Paycor Stadium as the Broncos were denied a postseason-clinching win for the second consecutive week.

Receiver Tee Higgins caught his third touchdown pass of the game in overtime to keep the Bengals alive for the playoffs entering the final weekend of the season. The Broncos are still in the best position for the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot, as they need only a win next week over the Chiefs to qualify. But they were denied Saturday.

Here are the most important things to know from Saturday night for both teams:

The streak keeps rolling. And the Bengals are still alive.

In a playoff-like atmosphere, Cincinnati defeated the Broncos to win its fourth straight game and stay in postseason contention entering Week 18.

With the win, the Bengals need to win against the Steelers next week and have the Colts and Dolphins each lose at least one of their last two games. They also need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs next week.

Cincinnati did its part in a back-and-forth game Saturday night. Higgins caught a 3-yard touchdown pass to end a wild game in which he caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three TDs.

And the Bengals are still in playoff contention entering Week 18 after a game that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Pivotal play: Kicker Cade York had a chance to win the game in regulation and absolve a day of blunders from the team. However, a 33-yard attempt that would have won the game in overtime smacked off the left upright. Instead, the Bengals needed a late score to get the victory.

Prediction for next week: Devin Cochran will start at right tackle. Rookie Amarius Mims tried to play Saturday despite suffering a broken hand six days ago. Mims started but was unable to make it past the midway point in the second quarter. His right hand was in a full club, like it had been at practice through the week. That could make it difficult for him to start next week against the Steelers.

QB breakdown: Joe Burrow made his fair share of plays against a very good Denver front that sacked him seven times. After throwing for just 157 yards in 2021 against the Broncos, Burrow had a much bigger performance in his second career game against Denver. He was 39-of-49 passing for 412 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a key 19-yard scramble on third-and-14 on a drive that ended with a touchdown. Burrow had to contend with a very good secondary and pass rush and was able to rise to the occasion. -- Ben Baby

Next game: at Pittsburgh Steelers (TBD, Sunday, Jan. 5)

With a rather clunky overtime loss to the Bengals, the Broncos once again missed an attempt to secure their first playoff berth since the 2015 season.

Saturday's defeat completed a rough swing, as back-to-back losses to the Chargers and Bengals sandwiched around Christmas have left the Broncos still thirsting for that long-awaited playoff berth.

The Broncos have now used up their breathing room -- they were 9-5 after a Dec. 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts -- and could need help, depending on how things go the rest of the weekend, to earn the last AFC postseason slot. Coach Sean Payton wrote "get to 10" across the top of his practice sheets this past week, referring to a 10th win to seal the playoffs, and the Broncos still aren't there.

Most surprising performance: Maybe it shouldn't be that surprising considering that he plays opposite All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II, but there had to be moments Saturday night when Riley Moss was a bit weary of all the action he was facing. Moss returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sprained right MCL and the Bengals instantly targeted receivers he was covering. Moss had 10 tackles -- his most since the season opener -- by midway through the third quarter and finished with 14 overall.

Troubling trend: The Broncos have struggled playing complementary football in recent weeks, especially when the defense could use a breather. After opening the game with a field goal drive, the Broncos' other first-half possessions went punt, punt and end of half, including a crippling three-and-out after the Denver defense had survived a 17-play Bengals drive without allowing a point. The Bengals scored their first touchdown against a still-winded Broncos defense after the three-and-out.

QB breakdown: Bo Nix has discovered in recent weeks how thoroughly opposing defenses can adjust to a quarterback in-season. He has found it increasingly difficult to get to the throws in the middle of the field that he was completing effectively to start the season. He didn't have a completion longer than 16 yards Saturday until his 51-yard touchdown throw to Marvin Mims Jr. with 8:48 to play in the game. Nix also threw an interception to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt with 2:30 to play, his sixth in the past four games, before responding with a 25-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Mims with eight seconds left in regulation to force overtime. That gave Nix his third game this season with three touchdown passes. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TBD, Sunday, Jan. 5)