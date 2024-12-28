Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- It took three tries, but the Cincinnati Bengals finally scored a touchdown on Saturday night.

After two long drives failed to any points, the Bengals got on the board when quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 2-yard touchdown. That gave the Bengals a 7-3 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.

Cincinnati had two lengthy, but fruitless, possessions to start the game. An 11-play drive stalled out at the Denver 22-yard line after a failed fourth-down attempt. A subsequent 17-play possession ended two yards away from the goal line after another missed fourth down.

This time, the Bengals didn't have to push their downs to the brink. Burrow found Higgins for the quarterback's 40th touchdown pass of the season, extending his franchise record.