Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continued his late-season surge to prove he should be the starter heading into 2025 with a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen late in the first half of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Bryce Young with a 40-yard dot to Adam Thielen for their second TD connection today!



It was Young's 12th touchdown pass in 13 games this season. That's one more than he had in 16 starts a year ago after being the top pick of the 2023 draft.

All 12 have come in the 11 games since he returned after being benched following an 0-2 start.

With the game getting out of hand, the 34-year-old Thielen split double coverage and Young connected with him perfectly for the touchdown to pull Carolina within 27-14 late in the first half. The 40 air yards were the longest completion of any kind in Young's NFL career.