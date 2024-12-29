        <
          Panthers' Young throws 40-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen vs. Bucs

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterDec 29, 2024, 07:33 PM
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013. You can follow Newton on Twitter at @DNewtonespn.
          Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continued his late-season surge to prove he should be the starter heading into 2025 with a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen late in the first half of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

          It was Young's 12th touchdown pass in 13 games this season. That's one more than he had in 16 starts a year ago after being the top pick of the 2023 draft.

          All 12 have come in the 11 games since he returned after being benched following an 0-2 start.

          With the game getting out of hand, the 34-year-old Thielen split double coverage and Young connected with him perfectly for the touchdown to pull Carolina within 27-14 late in the first half. The 40 air yards were the longest completion of any kind in Young's NFL career.