LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders didn't waste any time being aggressive -- and quarterback Jayden Daniels made sure they were rewarded with his 23rd touchdown pass of the season.

With 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter, Washington faced fourth-and-2 at the Atlanta 7-yard line. Coach Dan Quinn didn't hesitate to go for the first down and Daniels took it from there.

Daniels faked a handoff to running back Brian Robinson Jr., simulating a zone-read play. He kept the ball, started to his left, and, with safety Jessie Bates III charging at him, threw back across his body to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the end zone for a touchdown.

The play left safety Mike Hughes in conflict: if he stayed back, Daniels could have hit tight end Ben Sinnott in the flat; instead, Hughes was stuck in the middle and Zaccheaus cradled his third touchdown catch in two weeks.

Washington safety Quan Martin intercepted quarterback Michael Penix on the first series and returned the ball 30 yards to the Falcons' 38-yard line, setting up Daniels' touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.