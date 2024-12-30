Bijan Robinson scores pair of TDs for Falcons

Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Through all the ups and downs of the Atlanta Falcons' season, including a late quarterback change, the one constant has been Bijan Robinson.

The second-year running back scored his second touchdown against the Washington Commanders to put the Falcons ahead, 14-7, with 4:24 left in the first half Sunday night.

Robinson's effort was so impressive that he scored twice on the same series -- sort of. Two plays before scoring, Robinson appeared to have crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run, but the play was called back after replay showed he stepped out of bounds before the ball crossed the line.

After a quarterback sneak by Michael Penix Jr. failed, Atlanta gave the ball back to Robinson, who took a handoff out of shotgun and ran it in easily.

Robinson's first touchdown run, also from one yard, came with 5:12 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Robinson has eight touchdowns in the last seven games and 12 rushing touchdowns on the season.