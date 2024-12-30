Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- What has already been a bizarre year for the Tennessee Titans will get a little stranger when both of the team's quarterbacks -- Will Levis and Mason Rudolph -- play in the season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Titans' future at the position is uncertain after Levis was unable to take hold of the position in a season when the organization worked to build around him. He has two more years on his rookie contract; Rudolph is a pending free agent.

"You want to make sure you have a full evaluation of the position, and you feel really strongly that either one is or one isn't," coach Brian Callahan said Monday. "I think that's the ultimate goal -- to really make sure that we have all the looks that we need -- and so it'll be all a part of that process."

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Callahan and his offensive coaches will work through what the rotation for Sunday's game will look like when they have their staff meeting later Monday. He didn't designate either quarterback as the starter.

"We're still really early in it, but I think both guys will have some opportunities," Callahan said Monday.

Rudolph was named the starter after Levis was benched in the midst of a three-interception performance during a Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans lost both games that Rudolph started.

Callahan admitted those two losses factored into his willingness to play both quarterbacks against Houston this week.

Levis' professional approach after getting benched drew praise from Callahan and earned him one last opportunity to play. His 12 interceptions were the third most among all quarterbacks, and his 17 turnovers are tied for second most in the league.