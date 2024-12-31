How to Watch "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce"

Open Extended Reactions

Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and ... Jason Kelce? The Super Bowl champion and future Pro Football Hall of Famer is kicking down the late-night entertainment television door with "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," a new personality-driven, one-hour program that will run in conjunction with the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs. The former Philadelphia Eagles center will take the audience -- virtually and in-studio -- on a five-episode ride from Philadelphia's Union Transfer concert venue, showcasing his oversized personality and infectious humor. Along with celebrity guests, Kelce will dissect a host of NFL topics and storylines, and do it with a splash of comedy and live music provided by SNACKTIME, Philadelphia's own beloved band infused with funk, soul, hip hop and rock.

Here are key facts about the show:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" premieres Saturday at 1 a.m., hours prior to the NFL's regular season finale (Week 18).

Saturday

Episode 1 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 11

Episode 2 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 18

Episode 3 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Jan. 25

Episode 4 - 1 a.m. on ESPN

Feb. 1

Episode 5 - 1:30 a.m. on ESPN

Fans can also tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub, ESPN YouTube, and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following the show's initial ESPN airing. The show will re-air on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings, ahead of the NFL slate.

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" will be taped on Friday nights, a few hours before each airing.

Background on the shows title

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" derives its name from "They Call it Pro Football," NFL Films' first full-length film (1967), representing Kelce's subtle tribute to the sport and the company which will now produce his own show more than 55 years later.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for breaking news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.